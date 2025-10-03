© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
A lone wolf no more At ZooMontana

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:30 PM MDT
Thor the gray wolf
ZooMontana
/
ZooMontana
Thor the gray wolf

The Billings zoological and botanical park announced on Facebook they have welcome Thor, a gray wolf, to the zoo family.

Thor is coming to ZooMontana as a companion for Onyx, their resident black wolf. Staff report Onyx and Thor are actually full brothers and litter mates.
Onyx has been the lone wolf since their other wolf, Simpson the gray wolf, was humanely euthanized this spring after staff noticed a decline in his overall health and energy. Simpson had been at the park since 2020.
Thor is currently in his mandatory quarantine period to ensure he is healthy and adapting to his new surroundings.
No word yet to when Onyx and Thor will be reunited.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
