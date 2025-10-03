A lone wolf no more At ZooMontana

Thor is coming to ZooMontana as a companion for Onyx, their resident black wolf. Staff report Onyx and Thor are actually full brothers and litter mates.

Onyx has been the lone wolf since their other wolf, Simpson the gray wolf, was humanely euthanized this spring after staff noticed a decline in his overall health and energy. Simpson had been at the park since 2020.

Thor is currently in his mandatory quarantine period to ensure he is healthy and adapting to his new surroundings.

No word yet to when Onyx and Thor will be reunited.