Moving help for veterans

Jeremy Eide, owner of Billings based Two Men and a Truck and Marine veteran, wanted a way to say thank you for your service.

“When we first started this office we wanted to give back to our local veteran community,” said Eide,” and this is our way of giving back for Veterans Day. We thought of a creative way to do it. So this is it.”

His way is called 3 for Free X2. Family or friends can nominate a veteran in the Yellowstone County area to receive free moving services. Last year they awarded three local vets whose names were pulled from more than 50 nominations.

“We had such a great turn out,” Eide shared. ”We are hoping for another one this year and be able to move some great veterans as well.”

People can go to Two Men and a Truck Facebook page and fill out a quick form to nominate a veteran living in the Yellowstone County area to receive free moving help. Nominations are open until November 10th. Eide says on Veterans Day, November 11, six veterans’ names will be drawn live on Facebook for a free move.