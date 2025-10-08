MSU Billings student-athletes injured in traffic accident

Six cross country athletes from Montana State University Billings are recovering following a vehicle accident in Washington state Friday night, October 3.

The accident occurred as the Yellowjackets cross country teams were headed to the Whitman Open meet in Walla Walla in southeastern Washington.

The Washington State Patrol press memo reports the 2023 Chevy Pacifica was southbound on State Route 127 near milepost 23 when the driver was distracted. The vehicle went off the side of the road, into an embankment and hit a driveway.

Twenty-one year old Cecily Eagleton, a senior on the women’s squad, was driving the minivan at the time of the accident. According to WSP she is facing a charge of second degree negligent driving.

Eagleton and the 5 passengers were transported to local area hospitals and medical centers. Two 18 year old males were taken by Life Flight to a Spokane hospital. One of the student-athletes is still hospitalized in Spokane.

The Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Open cross country meet scheduled this Friday at Amend Park will take place as planned. The number of Yellowjacket student-athletes who will compete is to be determined.