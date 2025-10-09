New leadership and renewed accreditation at ZooMontana

Montana’s only zoological and botanical park announced it has been re-accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. AZA accreditation is the gold standard in the industry, a designation held by fewer than 10 % of animal facilities nationwide.

Zoos must reapply for accreditation every 5 years. ZooMontana regained AZA accreditation in September 2019 after losing its accreditation in 2011.

More big news for the local zoo on Tuesday was the naming of Jessica Hart as its permanent President and CEO by the ZooMontana Board of Directors.

Hart has been with the organization since 2020 and served as interim president since February 2025 on the departure of Executive Director Jeff Ewelt to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

ZooMontana first opened its doors on its 70-acre complex on the west side of Billings in 1995 and cares for over 80 animals of 56 different species.