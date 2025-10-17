Two Billings athletes of different generations win national awards

Addison Kegel and Bill Luscombe were both named National Congress of State Games Athletes of the Year, Oct. 15, in Columbus, OH, at the NCSG symposium and TEAMS convention.

Big Sky State Games is one of 29 members of NCSG.

A news release from Big Sky State Games said these awards are designed to recognize individuals who best personify the ideals of the State Games movement: participation, sportsmanship and positive attitude.

Kegel was named BSSG2025 female athlete of the year. She is a freshman at Billings Central High School and has been competing in BSSG Track and Field competition since she was 10 years old. She shattered 4 Big Sky State Games T&F age group records in the last two years in the 800 Meter and 1500 Meter events.

She was the youngest participant to ever compete in the Montana Mile in the Opening Ceremonies. Her first appearance was during the 2024 Opening Ceremonies at age 13, placing third.

Luscombe, BSSG 2025 male athlete of the year, turned 100 last December and is Big Sky State Games oldest athlete. He has been competing in state games billiards for the last 16years and has been playing billiards for 84 years. According to the Guinness World Record Book of Records, Luscombe is currently the oldest competitive billiards player in the world.

BSSG Executive Director Liana Susott said this is the second time two athletes from Montana have won the award at the same time.