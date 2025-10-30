© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana Millionaire Tickets on Sale Nov. 1

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:05 PM MDT
Photo by Kay Erickson

Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale November 1 at 5:30am.

This summer the Montana Lottery Commission approved more million-dollar grand prizes, more tickets, more instant winners and what the commission says are better odds.

The 2025 Millionaire game will have five $1 million dollar grand prizes and 120,000 more tickets than in 2024. This year there will be 2,500 instant winners of $500 and 6,100 instant winners of $100. There is an early drawing of $250,000 on December1.

In 2024 all 500,000 tickets sold out in less than 3 hours from when they went on sale at 5:30am.

$20 tickets will go on sale at 5:30am on Saturday, November 1. The Grand Prize drawing is December 26, 2025, for 5 lucky winners.
Regional News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson