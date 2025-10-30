Montana Millionaire Tickets on Sale Nov. 1

Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale November 1 at 5:30am.

This summer the Montana Lottery Commission approved more million-dollar grand prizes, more tickets, more instant winners and what the commission says are better odds.

The 2025 Millionaire game will have five $1 million dollar grand prizes and 120,000 more tickets than in 2024. This year there will be 2,500 instant winners of $500 and 6,100 instant winners of $100. There is an early drawing of $250,000 on December1.

In 2024 all 500,000 tickets sold out in less than 3 hours from when they went on sale at 5:30am.

$20 tickets will go on sale at 5:30am on Saturday, November 1. The Grand Prize drawing is December 26, 2025, for 5 lucky winners.