Montana Millionaire tickets sell out

It took most of Saturday morning for this year’s Montana Millionaire tickets to sell out.

Montana Lottery announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon that all 620,000 Montana Millionaire tickets had been sold in 6.5 hours.

One convenience store on Billings west end had customers snaking through the aisles of the store, out the door and around the building at 6am, a half hour after tickets went on sale at 5:30am. Those customers waited for just over an hour to buy their $20 tickets.

Montana Millionaire customers waiting in line to buy tickets early Saturday morning

By 8am, the lines had disappeared at stores around Billings, although tickets were still available.

In 2024, 500,000 tickets sold out in three hours.

Winners have 6 months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. A $1 million dollar grand prize ticket in the 2022 game went unclaimed.

Money from the Montana Millionaire game goes to the state’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship program and the general fund.

December 1 is this year’s early drawing for $250,000. The five $1 million dollar grand prizes will be drawn on December 26, the day after Christmas.