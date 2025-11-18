Bobcat Kittens Added to ZooMontana

Just in time for the annual Brawl of the Wild football game this Saturday, Nov. 22, between the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats, ZooMontana announced they now have both mascots at the zoo.

Tuesday the Zoo announced for the first time in 30 years, they have bobcats. The unnamed duo –a 6-month old male and a 3-month old female—were orphans rescued from northwest Montana.

They join the three grizzly bears that call ZooMontana home.

Zoo staff say the bobcat kittens are out of the public eye in a behind-the-scenes habitat where they are working with the animal care staff to build trust, and begin foundational training. The zoo also says there will soon be a naming contest for the young bobcat pair.

Starting Tuesday ZooMontana is hosting a Brawl of the Wild food drive for non-perishable food items in support of your favorite team or animal mascot. The drive ends on Tuesday, Nov. 25, and all the food will go to Family Service in Billings.