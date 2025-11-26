Your Opinion, Please documentary showing at Arthouse Cinema

Listeners called in and shared their thoughts and sentiments on a live show that aired for a decade on Yellowstone Public Radio. This bit of live radio nostalgia is archived in a documentary short that will air in Billings next week.

“And a good Friday evening to you and welcome to Your Opinion, Please. And where for the next 30 minutes approximately we welcome your views and those of your neighbors for any subject that is on your mind…." Marvin Granger said speaking on air one evening many years ago.

From 1997 to 2007 YPR General Manager Marvin Granger’s introduction cued listeners to Your Opinion, Please, a live call in to discuss whatever was on peoples’ minds.

Your Opinion, Please, is also the name of a documentary short by Marshall Granger—Marvin Granger’s son, composed of some of the calls.

"You know, as a short it is really kind of touching on the feeling of the show. And there’s a different experience that’s come from if your really listened to the show week after week and heard how the topics would develop over the course of time" Marshall Granger said.

In the 15 years since the show went off the air, the topics on Montanans’ minds have not changed, but the tone is different.

"There’s a vulnerability I think to what people were doing in just call with an opinion that wasn’t totally rehearsed or fully formed and really just wanting to get someone’s thoughts on how they were viewing the world and do that knowing that people around the state were listening to them" Granger said.

The documentary is a fraction of the discourse recorded over the years from the show. Scenes around the YPR listening area in Montana were shot by cinematographer Loren Granger, Marshall Granger’s brother.

Your Opinion, Please will air at Arthouse Cinema in Billings on December 1st and 2nd followed by Q and A including with three Grangers-- Marshall, Loren and former host and Dad Marvin Granger.

