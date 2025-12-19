© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Bozeman and Missoula Police combine forces to ensure game day safety

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:25 PM MST
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.
The Cat Griz semifinal game will be the focus of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Bozeman and Missoula police department are teaming up while their universities’ football teams are competing on the field.

A news release Thursday from the city of Bozeman said the Missoula Police Department will be sending patrol officers to support Bozeman police to ensure public safety. The release says both cities will share in the cost of the extra officers. Missoula said that their city will be fully staffed and capable of normal operations on Saturday.

Besides Missoula PD, other local and state law enforcement will provide staff as well to ensure it is a safe and fun weekend.

There is a friendly wager between the Bozeman and Missoula Police Chiefs on the outcome of the Griz and Bobcat game. The chief of the losing city will have to wear the other team’s apparel during the next work week.
Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
