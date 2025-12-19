Bozeman and Missoula Police combine forces to ensure game day safety

Bozeman and Missoula police department are teaming up while their universities’ football teams are competing on the field.

A news release Thursday from the city of Bozeman said the Missoula Police Department will be sending patrol officers to support Bozeman police to ensure public safety. The release says both cities will share in the cost of the extra officers. Missoula said that their city will be fully staffed and capable of normal operations on Saturday.

Besides Missoula PD, other local and state law enforcement will provide staff as well to ensure it is a safe and fun weekend.

There is a friendly wager between the Bozeman and Missoula Police Chiefs on the outcome of the Griz and Bobcat game. The chief of the losing city will have to wear the other team’s apparel during the next work week.