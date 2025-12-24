A new Girl Scout cookie coming in the new year

For more than a century the Girl Scout cookie program has been providing girls with educational activities combined with money earning opportunities, packaged in a box of cookies.

Briana Rickman with Montana Wyoming Girl Scouts says the cookie program helps girls develop skills like goal setting, money management and business ethics. And they get to decide how to spend their cookie proceeds.

“So a lot girls will maybe save their money to go on a trip. Or some girls might decide they want to give back to their community and do a community service project. Or maybe donate items to an animal shelter. Really the sky’s the limit. That’s what great about Girl Scouts, its very girl “ said Rickman.

Jan. 30,2026, Girl Scouts across Montana and Wyoming will start going door-to-door, taking orders for 9 cookie flavors-- from the iconic Thin Mints and Trefoils to the newest flavor—Exploremores.

“It’s a rocky road inspired ice cream sandwich cookie,” explained Rickman. “ So it’s filled chocolate, marshmallowy, with toasted almond flavored cream.”

A cookie flavor that was retired is the Toast-Yay which Rickman describes as a French Toast inspired cookie.

“We’re really sad to see that go but we are really excited about the Exploremores and I think our customers are going to love them,” Rickman added.