Montana State University Bobcats Are FCS Football Champions after a 41 Year Drought

Bobcat fans in Bozeman were partying like it was 1984, the last time MSU won the FCS national championship. They did it in dramatic style in a 35-34 overtime win over unseeded Illinois State, the first overtime game in the FCS championship history.

The Bobcats had a 21-07 lead at halftime but were outscored 21-7 by ISU in the second half to tie it up at the end of regulation and send it into overtime.

Bobcat fans in Bozeman react to winning touchdown and extra point

MSU Coach Brent Vegan called it a hard fought game. He knew Illinois State’s track record and knew they would not go away.

He praised his players, coaches and staff at a post-game news conference for all the work and focus they put in since last year’s loss in the national championship.

“This was a long time coming. Forty-one years in the making. Our 4th national championship as a football program. I couldn’t be more proud of our players. That’s what you keep coming back to, because players win games,” Vegan said.