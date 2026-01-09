© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Yellowstone seeking feedback for new north entrance road

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:01 PM MST
The east entrance into Yellowstone National Park.
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS
The east entrance into Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service is working on plans to reconstruct a new permanent North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park and it wants to hear from the public next week with both an in person and a virtual meeting.

The National Park Service in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration is seeking public input on an environmental assessment for the reconstruction of a new permanent North Entrance Road.

NPS and FHWA s are holding an in-person meeting Tues., Jan. 13, 2026 from 4pm-5:30pm at Yellowstone Forever Institute Conference Room in Gardiner, MT, and a virtual meeting Wed., Jan. 14, from 1pm to 2:30pm. During each meeting NPS and FHWA staff will present three preliminary road alignment alternatives, including a video fly-over of the preferred alignment, followed by a question-and-answer session.          

The road between Gardiner at the north entrance and Cooke City/Silver Gate at the northeast entrance is open year-round and serves as the only winter vehicle access in and out of the park.

Much of this important infrastructure was destroyed in the historic flooding in June 2022. A temporary road was opened in October 2022, a road not engineered for long term use. The park service said a new road would improve road’s safety, and ensuring long-term visitor access while protecting natural and cultural resources.

Deadline for comments on the EA is Feb.4, 2026. The preferred method for submitting comments is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NorthEntranceRoad.

A final decision will be made in the spring 2026.
