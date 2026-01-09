Yellowstone seeking feedback for new north entrance road

The National Park Service in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration is seeking public input on an environmental assessment for the reconstruction of a new permanent North Entrance Road.

NPS and FHWA s are holding an in-person meeting Tues., Jan. 13, 2026 from 4pm-5:30pm at Yellowstone Forever Institute Conference Room in Gardiner, MT, and a virtual meeting Wed., Jan. 14, from 1pm to 2:30pm. During each meeting NPS and FHWA staff will present three preliminary road alignment alternatives, including a video fly-over of the preferred alignment, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The road between Gardiner at the north entrance and Cooke City/Silver Gate at the northeast entrance is open year-round and serves as the only winter vehicle access in and out of the park.

Much of this important infrastructure was destroyed in the historic flooding in June 2022. A temporary road was opened in October 2022, a road not engineered for long term use. The park service said a new road would improve road’s safety, and ensuring long-term visitor access while protecting natural and cultural resources.

Deadline for comments on the EA is Feb.4, 2026. The preferred method for submitting comments is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NorthEntranceRoad.

A final decision will be made in the spring 2026.