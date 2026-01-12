Parade Set to Celebrate National Champions Bobcats

The Bobcats earned the win at the FCS National Championship on Jan. 5 in Nashville with the 35-34 overtime win over Illinois State.

Montana State University is hosting a parade through downtown Bozeman and a celebration at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, January 17th.

The parade will start at 10am at the Bobcat Athletic Complex. Leaving the complex the parade will head north on 11th Avenue to Main Street, east on Main to Highland Boulevard, west on Kagy Boulevard back to Bobcat Stadium.

The parade will include the football team and coaches, the Spirit of the West marching band, the Spirit Squad, MSU rodeo team and others.

The parade will conclude at Bobcat Stadium where fans and supporters can hear comments from Athletic Director Leo Costello, MSU President Brock Tessman, football players and head coach Brent Vigen. After remarks the football team will be available for photos and autographs.

The stadium celebration is free and open to the public.

After the stadium celebration fans can get tickets to watch Cat Griz basketball at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. At 2pm the women host the Lady Grizzlies; the Bobcat and Griz men play at 7pm.