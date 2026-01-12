© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parade Set to Celebrate National Champions Bobcats

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:41 PM MST
Bobcat Champions
Montana State University
Bobcat Champions

January 17th Bobcat Nation will get a chance to applaud the football team’s big win in Nashville.

The Bobcats earned the win at the FCS National Championship on Jan. 5 in Nashville with the 35-34 overtime win over Illinois State.

Montana State University is hosting a parade through downtown Bozeman and a celebration at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, January 17th.
The parade will start at 10am at the Bobcat Athletic Complex. Leaving the complex the parade will head north on 11th Avenue to Main Street, east on Main to Highland Boulevard, west on Kagy Boulevard back to Bobcat Stadium.

The parade will include the football team and coaches, the Spirit of the West marching band, the Spirit Squad, MSU rodeo team and others.
The parade will conclude at Bobcat Stadium where fans and supporters can hear comments from Athletic Director Leo Costello, MSU President Brock Tessman, football players and head coach Brent Vigen. After remarks the football team will be available for photos and autographs.
The stadium celebration is free and open to the public.

After the stadium celebration fans can get tickets to watch Cat Griz basketball at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. At 2pm the women host the Lady Grizzlies; the Bobcat and Griz men play at 7pm.
Tags
Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson