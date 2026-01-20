Bell ringing and remembrance on MLK Jr. Day

The day began with a short remembrance ceremony and the annual bell ringing at MSU-Billings Peaks to Plains bell in Peaks to Plains Park in the northwest part of campus.

The dozens of participants then moved indoors to Petro Theater to hear from several speakers including MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa, new Billings Mayor Mike Nelson and Wayman Chapel Pastor Simon Bergen.

“So today as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Let us recommit ourselves to living out his dream. Let us protect our neighbors, let us defend dignity wherever it is threatened, let us ensure that hate finds no home here in Billings,” said Bergen.

This year’s keynote speaker was United Way of Yellowstone County CEO Andrew Konkel, who said MLK Jr. Day is not a day off but a day earned-- about getting involved and coming together.

“Because well-meaning change never happens alone. Every moment that reshaped history: civil rights, disability access, women’s rights, labor protections--started when people stopped waiting and started showing up together, Konkel said.

Following the program people gathered to work on service projects, part of a weeklong series of events focusing on “The Power of Getting Involved: Leave Your Legacy.”