ZooMontana aims to expand on-site animal care

Zoo Montana Tuesday announced a $300,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust toward the on-site Animal Health Center planned for the zoo.

ZooMontana’s Development Director Pete Bolenbaugh said the planned Animal Health Center is an important addition for the zoo.

“By bringing in not only the Animal Health Center but allowing us to have the space to bring in a vet to have on our staff. It will be a game changer for the level of care we can provide for these animals,” said Bolenbaugh.

Bolenbaugh said currently the zoo has contracts with local vets who provide incredible service and care. But having a vet on staff will eliminate off-site travel for vet care and will allow for stronger relationships between animals, the care staff and the veterinarian.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust provides grants, programs, initiatives and convening for nonprofits in five Pacific Northwest states including Montana. In the past the trust has helped to establish staff positions and improve mental health resources for staff.

“The funds are great but the thumbs up from the trust that this project is worth supporting comes back to us tenfold ,” Bolenbaugh commented.

ZooMontana announced in March 2025 “Wild & Well,” the nearly $4 million dollar fundraising campaign for construction of the Animal Health Center. With the recently awarded Murdock Trust grant, the zoo has raised nearly $3 million, about $1 million dollars away from their goal.

Bolenbaugh said with additional fundraising, the zoo could break ground this fall.

ZooMontana is Montana’s only Zoological and Botanical Park and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and dedicated to wildlife education and conservation.