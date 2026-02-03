CPR Saturday is Back

Saturday is the annual opportunity for people in the Billings area to learn the lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure or CPR.

In a medical emergency it may take minutes for EMS to arrive but the person experiencing a heart attack or who has stopped breathing may not have those minutes to wait, said Sandra Pearson , community CPR trainer at Billings Clinic.

“We need to start compression s within the first minute or two. It they don’t start compressions right away we usually can’t get that person back,” explained Pearson.

Statistics from the Billings Clinic says between 75 to 80 % of all sudden cardiac arrests happen at home so CPR training can be the lifesaving difference.

Pearson said she has heard the lifesaving stories from people who have taken the training.

“Yes I have. It is a surviving story. This person had done it and saved a person because they had done it right away,” Pearson shared.

This year ‘s training will be held at Rocky Vista University Osteopathic Medical School, 4130 Rocky Vista Way on Billings’ west end.

In addition to the free CPR, RiverStone Health will be providing Narcan training on how to respond to opioid overdoses. Rocky Vista University medical students will provide free Stop the Bleed skills training on bleeding control principles allowing people to provide aid until first responders arrive.

Free childcare is available at Rocky Vista for adults who sign up.

Classes start at 8:00am with the last session at 12:00pm.

Registration is available at www.billingscprsaturday.com.

With the proper knowledge and tools, everyone can save a life.

CPR Saturday is sponsored by Billings Clinic, Intermountain Health, RiverStone Health, Rocky Vista University, Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response and Billings Central High HOSA Club.