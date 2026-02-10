North Dakota State Leaving FCS for FBS

North Dakota State has had an impact on the FCS since they moved up to Division 1 football back in 2004.

The Bison have won 10 FCS championships since 2012, They boast a 198-22 record since 2007 and a 9-5 record against FBS football programs.

North Dakota State athletics announced in a Monday news release that they will play a full eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference games this season. The Bison will not be eligible for the conference title game or the college football playoffs until the 2028 season.

The 9 other football teams in the Mountain West this season are Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming.

ESPN is reporting NDSU will pay about $12 million to join the conference and $5 million to NCAA to switch from FCS to FBS. The university also announced additional fundraising to add 22 scholarships for football.

The school announced some things will remain the same for this season. Season ticket prices will not go up, there will be no immediate changes for student tickets or seating areas at the games. And with no capacity or attendance requirements for FBS football, the Fargodome will host FBS games this season.