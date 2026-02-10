A news release from the Billings Police Department says five felony arrests were made related to human trafficking offenses and two felony arrests for child sexual abuse as a result of the operation.

Investigators also seized methamphetamine, mobile devices, U.S. currency and additional evidence associated with the targeted activity.

Lieutenant Samantha Puckett with BPD says Operation Vigilant Specter 6 was a collaborative investigation focused on individuals involved in human trafficking and child predator activity.

The investigation was carried out over a 48-hour period January 28-30 involving some 65 personnel representing 13 federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies.

Billings Police identified one of the arrests Friday afternoon was at a residence on Normal Avenue, west of Montana State University-Billings campus.

Investigators also identified 17 individuals and/or IP accounts for ongoing investigation related to child sexual abuse and human trafficking offenses.