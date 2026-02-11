Billings Public Library's future

Periodically the Billings Public Library updates its strategic plan, and Library Director Kelsie Rubich said the latest plan is underway starting with public input.

“And I’m really looking to hear from folks in Billings and Yellowstone County about what they think we are doing well, what we can improve on and really kind of longer term on what they would like to see the library do for the community in the future,” said Rubich.

There are a variety of ways to participate. There is an online survey through the end of February, paper surveys that are available at the library and the bookmobile. The library is also hosting three in-person workshop sessions at the library: Wed., Feb. 11, 4-5:30pm; Fri., Feb. 13, 6-7:30 pm; and Wed., Feb. 18 6:30-8:00pm. Rubich said all ages are welcome at the sessions.

Data from the surveys will be compiled by a committee of the library leadership team and board members.

The library director explained the plan is to develop a draft to be presented to the library board at its May meeting, final approval during the June meeting, with implementation in the new fiscal year on July 1.

Rubich said their goal is to continue to build a library that truly reflects the needs and ideas of Billings and Yellowstone County.