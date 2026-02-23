MT farmers 'relieved' by SCOTUS tariff ruling, frustrated by costs

Montana farmers are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling which stated President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs without the approval of Congress.

Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union, said he is relieved by the court's decision but is frustrated by the damage he said tariffs have done to farmers. He pointed out one of the biggest issues has been lost customers for their crops and damage to relationships which have taken decades to build.

"We lost customers that we may never get back," Schweitzer stressed. "And from this point on, we're going to be the market of last resort and lowest price."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 the president cannot impose tariffs under an emergency powers law. The court found the authority belongs to Congress. There has been talk of refunds for businesses and consumers who paid the tariffs, but it's unclear when, if – or even how – it would happen.

Schweitzer noted the Montana Farmers Union will fight for farmers to get refunds. He is not hopeful, though, about who will get the money.

"My fear is that most of the refunds – if any – from these tariffs are going to go to the multinational corporations, big business," Schweitzer added. "And not trickle down to the families who actually paid for it."

The Montana Farmers Union joined a Blackfeet Tribe lawsuit against the Trump administration last spring seeking to stop tariffs on Canada. Schweitzer explained the lawsuit questions the president's authority to levy the tariffs, which the Supreme Court has now agreed with. It also contends the tariff violates a treaty signed in 1794 promising the U.S. would not impose trade barriers for tribes between the U.S.-Canadian border.

"We thought it was right, and it was at the right time, to challenge it," Schweitzer underscored. "It's taken over a year for the courts to decide, but they agreed. And it took a lot of time, effort, testimonies, but we got it done."

The case is still pending, as the U.S. District Court judge has been waiting for the Supreme Court's tariff decision.

