Rare Planetary Show in Saturday Night Sky

The planets including Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be visible together in a sweeping arc across the early evening sky.

The viewing window is brief and will depend on a cloud free night. Best viewing is 30 minutes after sunset in a location with clear, unobstructed view due west.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible with the naked eye. To see Uranus you will need binoculars. To see Neptune you will need a telescope.

Timing is important because Mercury and Venus will dip quickly below the horizon.

The next time we will get this planet parade will be in 2040.