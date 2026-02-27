© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Rare Planetary Show in Saturday Night Sky

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:32 PM MST
Billings night sky
Kay Erickson
Billings night sky

The 6 planet alignment will not appear again for 14 years.

The planets including Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be visible together in a sweeping arc across the early evening sky.

The viewing window is brief and will depend on a cloud free night. Best viewing is 30 minutes after sunset in a location with clear, unobstructed view due west.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible with the naked eye. To see Uranus you will need binoculars. To see Neptune you will need a telescope.

Timing is important because Mercury and Venus will dip quickly below the horizon.

The next time we will get this planet parade will be in 2040.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
Kay Erickson