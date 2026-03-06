© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Ten Sleep’s library awarded National Medal, the highest honor for libraries and museums

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:47 PM MST
Ten Sleep Branch Library Staff-(left to right) Veronica Risch, Karen Funk, Carol Greet, Rhonda Carter
Tess Anderson Photography
/
Wyoming State Library
Ten Sleep Branch Library Staff-(left to right) Veronica Risch, Karen Funk, Carol Greet, Rhonda Carter

The Ten Sleep Branch Library received the 2025 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It’s one of five libraries and five museums to receive the nation’s highest honor. The award recognizes organizations that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.

“I am so honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Washakie County Library Director Karen Funk. “A long time ago I told people that I believed that small libraries can do big things! This award certainly validates that statement. The team at the Ten Sleep Branch Library has consistently tried to give some large library experiences in a small rural town library setting. We have provided good customer experiences with small town hospitality. I think that is what stands out about us.”

All National Medal recipients were nominated by their community members. Ten Sleep’s library was nominated for the award by U.S. House Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming).

The Ten Sleep Branch Library services the town of Ten Sleep, as well as the farming and ranching communities of eastern Washakie County in north central Wyoming.

The library is unique, as it’s a public building on school property and serves as the school library for Washakie County District 2, a K-12 school with about 110 students.

The award will be presented at a ceremony later this summer.
