Billings seed swap grows gardens and in popularity

While Spring hasn’t officially sprung, gardeners are already looking to the growing season ahead.

Yellowstone County extension agent Anthony Sammartano runs the master gardener program and was overseeing the Billings Public Library’s seed swap on Saturday.

“When we started this there were five of us volunteers and we would be happy if 5 people would show up for something,” Sammartano commented. “And now we have probably over 300 people who are going to come through and visit with us today.”

This annual event brings together businesses, organizations and horticulture friends who donate free seeds, pots, plant starter kits and gardening advice to the attendees looking to get a start on their gardening plans, like Alison Perro.

“Let’s grow something different this year. This year we’re rainbow carrots instead of just orange,” Perro said.

The core of all of this gardening is the seed library—a file cabinet on the second floor of the Billings library that gets stocked with regionally adapted seeds available for free. The goal is to reduce local food insecurity and foster the enjoyment of gardening and healthy eating by providing seeds and gardening classes and workshops on things like tree trimming, soil health and how to save your seeds for next year. No library card needed.

The intention is to cultivate more folks like Alison Perro who smiles ..”I love to garden.”