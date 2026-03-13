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Fergus County prepares for winter storm

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:09 PM MDT
Fergus County Sheriff Dept Facebook

Thursday the Fergus County Commissioners declared a state of emergency and the city of Lewistown declared a snow event to help with the snow removal along the tier 1 and 2 streets and city officials report plows will be out over the weekend

Friday morning county and city officials as well as city and rural fire departments, the DNRC and medical met to plan a unified response. That’s according to a post on the Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.

DES coordinator Steve Fanning said their plans are to keep emergency routes to the hospital open, ensure emergency routes for fire and EMS are available and protect life and safety for town and rural residents.

They have asked the folks in Fergus County to stay off the roads during this snow event and be prepared to hunker down for a few days.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson