Fergus County prepares for winter storm

Thursday the Fergus County Commissioners declared a state of emergency and the city of Lewistown declared a snow event to help with the snow removal along the tier 1 and 2 streets and city officials report plows will be out over the weekend

Friday morning county and city officials as well as city and rural fire departments, the DNRC and medical met to plan a unified response. That’s according to a post on the Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.

DES coordinator Steve Fanning said their plans are to keep emergency routes to the hospital open, ensure emergency routes for fire and EMS are available and protect life and safety for town and rural residents.

They have asked the folks in Fergus County to stay off the roads during this snow event and be prepared to hunker down for a few days.