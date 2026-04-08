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Water flowing again in the St. Mary Canal

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 8, 2026 at 6:26 PM MDT
Construction on siphons
Milk River Project
Construction on siphons

Nearly two years of construction have rebuilt essential siphons

Water is flowing again through the Milk River Project in northern Montana.

On Tuesday 25 cfs of water released from Lake Sherburne in northwestern Glacier County near the eastern edge of Glacier National Park and into the St. Mary Canal.

The system had been shut down since mid June, 2024, with the failure of the St Mary Siphon and the rebuilding of the Hall’s Coulee Siphon that feed the canal.

The St Mary is the primary water supply for northern Montana’s Milk River, which provides irrigation to 110-thousand acres of cropland and potable water to several communities, tribes and a wildlife refuge.

The Milk River Project’s Tuesday’ Facebook post was celebrating the work of contractors, engineers, a tribal workforce and regulatory offices and many subcontractors who helped completely rebuild the St Mary and Hall’s Coulee Siphons in just 504 “on the job” days.

Officials with the Milk River Project say there is still work to be done including site reclamation, design adjustments and finishing touches, but water is flowing again.
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Regional News YPR NewsSt. Mary Milk River System
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson
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