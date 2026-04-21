No containment yet on East Side Fire

Some 185 homes are under evacuation orders in Carbon County in south central Montana because of the East Side Fire five miles south of Red Lodge.

Custer Gallatin National Forest officials report the fire is burning in 1,600 acres of timber and grass and is 0% contained. Groundcrews are focusing on structure protection in the main canyon and fire line construction along the northside of the fire in anticipation of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts later Tuesday ahead of a cold front.

One-hundred personnel, two fixed wing planes and four helicopters are on scene and fire officials report more ground and air resources are expected.

U.S. Highway 212 is closed from one mile south of Red Lodge near the Beartooth Ranger Station to the Montana/Wyoming border. Evacuation orders are still in place for the Howell Gulch Road area to Lake Fork Road and Meeteetsee Trail Road.

Residents displaced because of the East Side Fire orthose with need related to livestock evacuation are instructed to contact the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, 8am-4pm, for a list of possible resources (406-446-1718).

Information on evacuation areas and road closures can be found at carbonalert.org and air quality information at fire.airnow.gov.

The cause of the East Side Fire is under investigation.