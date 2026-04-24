Free E-Waste Recycle Event Saturday in Gallatin County

Saturday, April 25, Gallatin County’s Logan Landfill with Recycle Boise is hosting a free electronic waste recycling event, an effort to keep dangerous materials out of the soil. Last year the landfill collected 26,840 pounds of e-waste.

Officials with Logan Landfill report these items often contain valuable materials like gold and copper and the more that are recycled means less that needs to be minded.

Electronics like computers, monitors, and TVs also contain hazardous components that don’t belong in the landfill, says Patty Howard, outreach educator with the landfill.

“There’s lead, mercury and cadmium. If the electronics were to go ina place that did not have a lined cell , those could leach into the soil and get into the groundwater,” said Howard.

Recycle Boise is R2v3 and RIOS certified and will be handling the collected materials and devices with personal data will be kept secure until the data is destroyed.

Accepted items include:

Computers, monitors, printers, TVs

Radios, mobile phones, digital cameras

Routers, scanners, fax machines

DVD players, stereos, stereo equipment

Remote controls, keyboards, cords, and accessories

Microwaves (clean, no tray)

Servers, tablets, VCRs and digital clock radios

Howard suggests this is the perfect opportunity to responsibly get rid of old electronics that no longer work or are just taking up space.

“Electrics recycling is less than 15% of all electronics that are produced. So every little that people can do to get that material recycled helps,” Howard said.

The free, electronic waste recycling event at Logan Landfill is Saturday, April 26, from 8am to 2:30pm.

Customers with E-waste only do not need to stop at the scale.