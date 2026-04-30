Montana Attorney’s court Nomination clears senate committee

The nomination of Montana lawyer Kathleen Lane for a lifetime appointment to a federal judgeship advanced Thursday on a party line vote in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her nomination made national news when the American Bar Association rated her as unqualified. She is the first judicial nominee of President Donald Trump’s second term to receive an unqualified rating.

Committee Chairman Iowa Republican Senator Charles Grassley's opening remarks said the ABA is biased against conservative nominees like Lane.

“She’s spent years working with the Montana solicitor general,” said Grassley. “She’s litigated dozens of appeals including briefs before the Supreme Court. And she’s uniquely qualified to serve in Montana because of her experience in rural cases involving land use grazing rights and coal mining leases.”

Ranking Chairman Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said the ABA’s negative rating is based on Lane’s lack of experience.

“Miss Lane has never tried a case as lead counsel, either civil or criminal,” Durbin said. “Moreover, in court she has never conducted a direct examination, picked a jury or offered an opening statement or closing argument in a trial.”

Lane’s nomination advanced to the Senate floor on a 12-10 party line vote. A Senate confirmation vote could come in early May.

If confirmed, Lane would replace U.S. District Judge Susan Watters who is retiring to senior status.

