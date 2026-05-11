Legionella illness found in Billings hotel

RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are working with a Billings hotel after an outbreak of Legionella.

Several guests at Howard Johnson– a hotel in Billings– reported getting sick with a legionella-related illness within the past year according to the news release from RiverStone Health.

Legionella-- commonly referred to as Legionnaire’s disease-- is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling bacteria in water vapor from water systems like hot water heaters, storage tanks and pipes where water may sit for long periods of time.

In response to the reports of illness, RiverStone Health tested water samples in April and detected legionella bacteria in a majority of water samples from the hotel.

Symptoms will typically occur two to 14 days after exposure said RiverStone Health’s epidemiologist Taylor Cook.

“You do have about a 95 % chance of becoming hospitalized once you’re ill. And that can…Your hospitalization can vary, depending on whether you have preexisting conditions like lung issues or cancer or anything like that,” said Cook.

She reported they are working with hotel management and a contractor in the cleanup of the water systems.

“So over the course of two weeks, they will be flushing chemicals through the water. So over the course of two weeks it will be safe to use the water. You will just notice a small or taste in the water,” Cook explained.

RiverStone Health has given Howard Johnson notification letters and fact sheets to give to all current and future guests about potential risks. Anyone who has symptoms within 30 days of their stay seek medical attention.