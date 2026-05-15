A summer youth program immersed in history

Kids who love history have a chance to spend their summer immersed in it as a volunteer at the Moss Mansion and the Western Heritage Center.

For 10 weeks each summer 6 students learn about customer service and the behind the scenes workings at the two local Billings museum/cultural resources.

The students learn about the artifacts while gaining interpersonal skills, starting with the job interview says Volunteer Manager Megan Hansen at the Moss Mansion.

“So we have a very informal interview process, which is pretty good for them to kind of learn how to come in and learn to talk to an adult and answer questions about themselves and why they would want to do something like this,” explained Hansen.

The selected students are split up: 5 at the Moss Mansion and 5 at the Western Heritage Center. After 5 weeks they switch locations.

In August each student will select an artifact to showcase in an end-of-summer event.

“They write a little placard with information about the artifact and why they were interested in it. And they always pick some reallyinteresting stuff,” Hansen shared. “And they we do a little exhibit at the end of the summer at the Western Heritage Center.”

Online applications are due by Friday, May 25. The program begins June 8.