Billings awarded airport funding

Billings Logan International Airport will soon begin a major construction project with the help of a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Billings Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach announced in a news release that the airport has been awarded $3.5 million grant from the Airport Terminal Program for expansion of the ticketing/baggage area.

Roach said the project will increase the number of ticket counters, improve passenger flow and relocate the baggage screening process.

“The Award of this airport terminal program grant provides critical funding for the renovation and expansion of BIL’s terminal ticket counter and baggage screening space,” said Roach.

The construction project is anticipated to begin next month on June 15,2026, and is expected to take 2 years to complete.