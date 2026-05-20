© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billings awarded airport funding

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 20, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT
BIL Terminal Ticket Counters
Billings Logan International Airport
/
Billings Logan International Airport
BIL Terminal Ticket Counters

Billings Logan International Airport will soon begin a major construction project with the help of a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Billings Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach announced in a news release that the airport has been awarded $3.5 million grant from the Airport Terminal Program for expansion of the ticketing/baggage area.

Roach said the project will increase the number of ticket counters, improve passenger flow and relocate the baggage screening process.

“The Award of this airport terminal program grant provides critical funding for the renovation and expansion of BIL’s terminal ticket counter and baggage screening space,” said Roach.

The construction project is anticipated to begin next month on June 15,2026, and is expected to take 2 years to complete.
Tags
Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson