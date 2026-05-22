Montana state parks saw rising visitors last year
Montana saw another increase in state park visits last year.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a news release Tuesday estimates 3.38 million visitors in 2025, a 4.9% increase over 2024, an 11.5% increase from 2022 and a 27.3% increase over the last 10 years.
The 5 most frequented state parks in 2025:
- Giant Spring (Region 4)
- Flathead Lake (Region 1)
- Cooney Reservoir (Region 5)
- Lake Elmo (Region 5)
- Lone Pine (Region 1)
Since 2015, total visitation increased by 725,000 visitors or a 27.3% rise.