Montana state parks saw rising visitors last year

Montana saw another increase in state park visits last year.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a news release Tuesday estimates 3.38 million visitors in 2025, a 4.9% increase over 2024, an 11.5% increase from 2022 and a 27.3% increase over the last 10 years.

The 5 most frequented state parks in 2025:



Giant Spring (Region 4)

Flathead Lake (Region 1)

Cooney Reservoir (Region 5)

Lake Elmo (Region 5)

Lone Pine (Region 1)

Since 2015, total visitation increased by 725,000 visitors or a 27.3% rise.

