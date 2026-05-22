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Montana state parks saw rising visitors last year

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
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Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Giant Springs State Park

Montana saw another increase in state park visits last year.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a news release Tuesday estimates 3.38 million visitors in 2025, a 4.9% increase over 2024, an 11.5% increase from 2022 and a 27.3% increase over the last 10 years.

The 5 most frequented state parks in 2025:

  • Giant Spring (Region 4)
  • Flathead Lake (Region 1)
  • Cooney Reservoir (Region 5)
  • Lake Elmo (Region 5)
  • Lone Pine (Region 1)

Since 2015, total visitation increased by 725,000 visitors or a 27.3% rise.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson