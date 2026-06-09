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Protecting Hex

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:10 PM MDT
City of Bozeman
K9 Hex with Bozeman Police Dept.

A member of the Bozeman police department is getting important protective gear in the next couple of weeks.

The BPD announced Tuesday that K9 Hex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, or VIK9s, a non-profit group that provides these vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement. The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Hex’s vest has a value of about $1800, will be custom fitted to him and weigh an average of 4-5 lbs. It comes with a 5-year warranty.

According to VIK9s they have provided more than 6,513 protective vests to K9s in all 50 states including Zip with the Missoula Police Department and Amira of the University of Montana Police Department.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson