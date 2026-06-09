Protecting Hex

A member of the Bozeman police department is getting important protective gear in the next couple of weeks.

The BPD announced Tuesday that K9 Hex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, or VIK9s, a non-profit group that provides these vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement. The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Hex’s vest has a value of about $1800, will be custom fitted to him and weigh an average of 4-5 lbs. It comes with a 5-year warranty.

According to VIK9s they have provided more than 6,513 protective vests to K9s in all 50 states including Zip with the Missoula Police Department and Amira of the University of Montana Police Department.

