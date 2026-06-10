Another Record Month

Yellowstone National Park is again breaking records in recreational visits.

Yellowstone officials announced Tuesday that the park hosted 570,272 visits in May, up 1% from May 2025 and up 20 % from May 2021, which was Yellowstone’s record-breaking year with more than 4.8 million visitors.

So far this year, the park has hosted 773,653 recreation visits, up 1% from last year at the same time and up 19 % from 2021.

According to figures from the National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park has played host to more than 4-million visitors annually over 8 of the last 10 years and 213,257,451 overall since 1904.