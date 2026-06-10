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Another Record Month

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 10, 2026 at 6:13 PM MDT
The east entrance into Yellowstone National Park.
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS
The east entrance into Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone National Park is again breaking records in recreational visits.

Yellowstone officials announced Tuesday that the park hosted 570,272 visits in May, up 1% from May 2025 and up 20 % from May 2021, which was Yellowstone’s record-breaking year with more than 4.8 million visitors.

So far this year, the park has hosted 773,653 recreation visits, up 1% from last year at the same time and up 19 % from 2021.

According to figures from the National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park has played host to more than 4-million visitors annually over 8 of the last 10 years and 213,257,451 overall since 1904.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson