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Rocky Mountain College President Retiring

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:25 PM MDT
Dr. Robert Wilmouth
Rocky Mountain College
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Rocky Mountain College
Dr. Robert Wilmouth

Rocky Mountain College, the small private college in Billings, announced Tuesday that Dr. Robert Wilmouth will retire in June 2027, after 15 years of leadership at Montana’s oldest institution of higher education.

Wilmouth has served as president since 2013.

The college reports the institution experienced significant growth and renewal under Wilmouth’s leadership, including the launch of the Doctor of Occupational Therapy program, building of the Charles M. Morledge Science Building, and renovation of Herb Klindt Field.

Wilmouth directed Rocky’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program prior to taking the leadership role. He was a cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon at Billings Clinic before joining RMC.

The college says the RMC Board of Trustees will begin a formal search at the start of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Wilmouth will continue serving as president through June 2027.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson