Expansion at the Billings Airport

City, county and aviation leaders gathered under a bright blue sky for the launch of a major terminal improvement project for the Billings Logan International Airport.

Assistant Aviation Director Paul Khera said ticket counter and baggage area construction projects will improve the overall passenger experience at the Billings airport.

“It will streamline check-in and baggage screening and will increase the opportunity for expansion of existing air service providers. And it will create new opportunities for entrants to come to the Billings airport,” shared Khera.

Billings Mayor Mike Nelson said this project is an example that Billings is on the move.

“We’re growing. We’re going to the future. We are going to be greater than we are today, each and every day,” Nelson said.

Funding for this expansion includes a $3.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program.

Construction is slated to begin on Monday, June 15, and take about 2 years to complete.

Billings Mayor Mike Nelson said this project is an example that Billings is on the move.

“We’re growing. We’re going to the future. We are going to be greater than we are today, each and every day,” Nelson said.

Funding for this expansion includes a $3.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program.

Construction is slated to begin on Monday, June 15, and take about 2 years to complete.