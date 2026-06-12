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Expansion at the Billings Airport

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:29 PM MDT
Ticket counter rendering
Billings Logan International Airport
Ticket counter rendering

City, county and aviation leaders gathered under a bright blue sky for the launch of a major terminal improvement project for the Billings Logan International Airport.

Assistant Aviation Director Paul Khera said ticket counter and baggage area construction projects will improve the overall passenger experience at the Billings airport.

“It will streamline check-in and baggage screening and will increase the opportunity for expansion of existing air service providers. And it will create new opportunities for entrants to come to the Billings airport,” shared Khera.

Billings Mayor Mike Nelson said this project is an example that Billings is on the move.

“We’re growing. We’re going to the future. We are going to be greater than we are today, each and every day,” Nelson said.

Funding for this expansion includes a $3.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program.

Construction is slated to begin on Monday, June 15, and take about 2 years to complete.

Billings Mayor Mike Nelson said this project is an example that Billings is on the move.

“We’re growing. We’re going to the future. We are going to be greater than we are today, each and every day,” Nelson said.

Funding for this expansion includes a $3.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program.

Construction is slated to begin on Monday, June 15, and take about 2 years to complete.
Tags
Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson