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Bozeman Bakery Wins National Award

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:11 PM MDT

Monday night at the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards gala in Chicago, Bozeman’s Wild Crumb was tapped as the best bakery in the nation, beating out other nominees from Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Anchorage, Alaska, Bethlehem, New Hampshire, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The Bozeman patisserie sells artisan breads and pastries. It was started by twin sisters: Caroline Schweitzer—who bakes the breads-- and Lauren Heemstra —who bakes the pastries.

The Beard Foundation says the bakery award “recognizes a baker of breads, pastries or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations” and has been in business for at least three years. Eligible candidates must consistently sell goods directly to the public but do not need to be a brick-and-mortar presence.

This is the third time Wild Crumb has been a finalist for the national bakery award. Other recent winners are JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR; U Bakery, Portland, ME; and Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO.    
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson