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Bazemore Leaving MSUB

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM MDT
Mike Bazemore
Montana State University Billings
Mike Bazemore

Tuesday Montana State University Billings Athletic Director Michael Bazemore announced his resignation—a position he has held since 2021--after accepting a similar position in Alaska. Bazemore will begin his new position at the University of Alaska Anchorage in late July.

Bazemore, 43, said he appreciates the support he received from the university and the community.

Bazemore was a four-year letterwinner for the Michigan State University Spartans football team as an undergraduate, then earned a master’s degree in sport, recreation and fitness management from MSUB in 2014.

After his collegiate career, Bazemore played four seasons for the Billings Outlaws professional indoor football team and one season for the Sioux Falls Storm.

MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said a national search will begin soon for a new athletic director.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson