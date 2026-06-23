Bazemore Leaving MSUB

Tuesday Montana State University Billings Athletic Director Michael Bazemore announced his resignation—a position he has held since 2021--after accepting a similar position in Alaska. Bazemore will begin his new position at the University of Alaska Anchorage in late July.

Bazemore, 43, said he appreciates the support he received from the university and the community.

Bazemore was a four-year letterwinner for the Michigan State University Spartans football team as an undergraduate, then earned a master’s degree in sport, recreation and fitness management from MSUB in 2014.

After his collegiate career, Bazemore played four seasons for the Billings Outlaws professional indoor football team and one season for the Sioux Falls Storm.

MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said a national search will begin soon for a new athletic director.