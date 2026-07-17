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Signature Day Celebration

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:19 PM MDT
William Clark's signature on the sandstone formation
Bureau of Land Management
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Bureau of Land Management
William Clark's signature

An important date in Montana and U.S. history will be celebrated Saturday, July 25, at Pompeys Pillar National Monument.

That’s the date when William Clark inscribed his name in the sandstone formation along the Yellowstone River in southcentral Montana, during the Lewis and Clark Expedition in July 1806.

Signature Day is an annual event and this year it will also celebrate the monument’s 25th anniversary with the Bureau of Land Management.

Activities that day include 2 Powwow performances by the Crow Tribe with storytelling, dancers and drums, a mountain men black powder demonstration, fish and wildlife program, and a cooking demonstration featuring traditional foods.

Pompeys Pillar National Monument is on US Highway 312 and will be open from 8am to 4pm.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, sun protection and comfortable walking shoes.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson