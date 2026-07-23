Montana State Bobcats to Repeat as Big Sky Football Champions

Defending national champions Montana State Bobcats have been tagged as Big Sky Conference favorites in preseason football polls, according to a news release Monday from the league.

The Bobcats were the overwhelming favorites in both the coaches’ poll where they received 11 first place votes, and in the media poll with 35 first place votes. The Big Sky reports this is the first time since 2021 that a team has swept both the coaches and media preseason polls in back-to-back seasons.

Rounding out the top three in both polls are Montana and UC Davis, with the Grizzlies collecting one first place vote in the media poll and the Aggies earned two first place votes in both polls.

The Big Sky has grown to a 13-team league for the upcoming football season with the addition of Southern Utah and Utah Tech.

The season kicks off on August 29th with the Montana State Bobcats on the road at Utah Tech in St. George, UT, and the Montana Grizzlies hosting Southern Utah at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.