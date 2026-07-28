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Emergency Declaration

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:27 PM MDT
It is dry in Montana
YPR
It is dry in Montana

MondayWheatland’s County Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency due to ongoing and worsening drought conditions.

The resolution posted on social mediacites worseningpasture and rangeland conditions, reduced hay and forage production, declining livestock water supplies and elevated wildfire danger, all impacted by prolonged lack of precipitation.

The commissioners are encouraging county departments, agricultural producers and others to document all their drought-related impacts to help support the county’s requests for state and federal assistance if and when such resources become available.

Officials state the declaration applies to all of Wheatland County and remains in effect until amended or terminated by Board of County Commissioners.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
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