Emergency Declaration

MondayWheatland’s County Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency due to ongoing and worsening drought conditions.

The resolution posted on social mediacites worseningpasture and rangeland conditions, reduced hay and forage production, declining livestock water supplies and elevated wildfire danger, all impacted by prolonged lack of precipitation.

The commissioners are encouraging county departments, agricultural producers and others to document all their drought-related impacts to help support the county’s requests for state and federal assistance if and when such resources become available.

Officials state the declaration applies to all of Wheatland County and remains in effect until amended or terminated by Board of County Commissioners.