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ZooMontana Welcomes Red Panda Cubs

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published August 10, 2026 at 5:25 PM MDT
ZooMontana's two red panda cubs
ZooMontana
ZooMontana's two red panda cubs

ZooMontana has two new residents.

The zoo in Billings announced Monday on Facebook that red pandas Pavitra and Pabu welcomed two new cubs on July 11.

This is the second consecutive year the red panda pair have produced offspring.

Red pandas are endangered. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums reports the red panda population in the wild has declined by 50 % over the last two decades. ZooMontana is part of a breeding recommendation through AZA’s species survival plan so these two cubs are a significant step toward preserving the species.

At one month old the cubs’ eyes have begun to open. They will remain in their den until their motor skills are thoroughly developed and Pavitra feels comfortable allowing them to explore.

Red pandas are born with pale gray and white coats and slowly transform into their distinctive red and black fur.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson