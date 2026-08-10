ZooMontana Welcomes Red Panda Cubs

ZooMontana has two new residents.

The zoo in Billings announced Monday on Facebook that red pandas Pavitra and Pabu welcomed two new cubs on July 11.

This is the second consecutive year the red panda pair have produced offspring.

Red pandas are endangered. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums reports the red panda population in the wild has declined by 50 % over the last two decades. ZooMontana is part of a breeding recommendation through AZA’s species survival plan so these two cubs are a significant step toward preserving the species.

At one month old the cubs’ eyes have begun to open. They will remain in their den until their motor skills are thoroughly developed and Pavitra feels comfortable allowing them to explore.

Red pandas are born with pale gray and white coats and slowly transform into their distinctive red and black fur.