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Rose Park Pool Going to the Dogs

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:40 PM MDT
Billings' Rose Park Pool's dog day
Kay Erickson
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Kay Erickson
Billings' Rose Park Pool's dog day 2025

Billings Parks and Recreation will host its annual Dog Days of Summer event at Rose Park Pool on Sunday, August 30.

The city is closing down the pool for the year and letting dogs get the last splash. Only dogs are allowed in the pool—no owners.

Adult companions are required with the dogs. Water-friendly toys and life jackets are allowed and lifeguards will be on duty.

Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their four-legged companions. All the dogs must be up to date on rabies shots and vaccinations.

The doggy pool party at Rose Park Pool at 21st Street West and Avenue C from noon to 3pm. There is a charge for each dog but humans are free.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson