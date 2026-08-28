Rose Park Pool Going to the Dogs

Billings Parks and Recreation will host its annual Dog Days of Summer event at Rose Park Pool on Sunday, August 30.

The city is closing down the pool for the year and letting dogs get the last splash. Only dogs are allowed in the pool—no owners.

Adult companions are required with the dogs. Water-friendly toys and life jackets are allowed and lifeguards will be on duty.

Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their four-legged companions. All the dogs must be up to date on rabies shots and vaccinations.

The doggy pool party at Rose Park Pool at 21st Street West and Avenue C from noon to 3pm. There is a charge for each dog but humans are free.