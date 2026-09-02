Helena launches new civic engagement tool

The city announced Monday the launch of FlashVote, what city officials are calling a new community engagement tool using brief, periodic surveys.

The FlashVote survey will take about a minute to complete and participants will be notified by email, text message or phone call when a new survey is available.

Participants will receive a summary of the overall results following the close of the survey. Survey responses are anonymous and personal information is not shared with the city of Helena or other parties.

City officials report the goal is to complement Helena’s existing public engagement efforts through “Be Heard Helena.” Those interested can register at https://www.flashvote.com/helenamt.

The first FlashVote survey is expected to be available soon.