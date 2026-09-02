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Helena launches new civic engagement tool

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published September 2, 2026 at 3:19 PM MDT
City of Helena commission meeting, August 2026
City of Helena
City of Helena commission meeting, August 2026

Helena residents will soon have a new tool for communicating their views on issues with city government.

The city announced Monday the launch of FlashVote, what city officials are calling a new community engagement tool using brief, periodic surveys.

The FlashVote survey will take about a minute to complete and participants will be notified by email, text message or phone call when a new survey is available.
Participants will receive a summary of the overall results following the close of the survey. Survey responses are anonymous and personal information is not shared with the city of Helena or other parties.

City officials report the goal is to complement Helena’s existing public engagement efforts through “Be Heard Helena.” Those interested can register at https://www.flashvote.com/helenamt.
The first FlashVote survey is expected to be available soon.
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Regional News YPR NewsHelena City Commission
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson