Proposed Broadview data center releases water use plans

Big Sky Digital Infrastructure (BSDI), a Quantica Infrastucture company, Monday, Aug. 31, released their water use plans for the site in the northwest part of Yellowstone County. They reported they expect to use closed-loop cooling technology with a projected water usage of 20,000 gallons per day (GPD) once the construction is completed. BSDI compares that water usage to about half the water used in a 200-room hotel.

The company projected that during construction of the data center, its maximum consumption would peak at 150,000 GPD.

BSDI also announced plans to drill for water from the Madison Group Aquifer, an aquifer they referred to as deeper, underutilized, that covers Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska as well as the Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. They estimate that aquifer is about 4,000 to 5,000 feet below ground surface and some 1,300 feet below the more shallow Eagle Aquifer.

Their news release said the two aquifers are not hydraulically connected so water piped from the Madison aquifer will not affect wells drawing from the Eagle Aquifer.