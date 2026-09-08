Billings names interim Police Chief

Assistant Chief Shawn Mayo will fill the role in the state’s largest city starting October 1st, one day after Chief Rich St. John officially retires. Mayo has served with the Billings Police Department for 25 years.

In a Facebook post, officials say his extensive knowledge of the department, combined with his established relationships throughout the organization and community will provide stability and continuity during the transition.

The change in leadership at the city’s police department comes at a time its fire department is also seeing a similar change. Fire Chief Matt Hoppel retired last month after about a quarter-century of service with the fire department.