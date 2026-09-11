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Yellowstone Superintendent Sholly to step down this month

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Bill O'Neil
Published September 11, 2026 at 2:26 PM MDT
Superintendent Cameron H. Sholly in Fort Yellowstone in April 2019
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS
Superintendent Cameron H. Sholly in Fort Yellowstone in April 2019

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly will be leaving his post later this month.

Sholly, who has served as Yellowstone’s Superintendent since 2018, guided the park through the Covid-19 Pandemic, historic flooding in 2022 and a record number of visitors in recent years. The National Park Service says Yellowstone put more than one and a half billion dollars toward conservation and other infrastructure projects during Sholly’s tenure.

He also led Yellowstone through the aftermath of a deadly shooting two years ago in which a man approached Canyon Lodge firing a rifle. The building was occupied by more than 200 people at the time. Rangers shot the suspect dead before he got inside.

Sholly will move to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as Chief Operating Officer. An interim Superintendent will be announced for Yellowstone, and the process for selecting Sholly’s permanent replacement is underway.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsYellowstone National ParkCam Sholly
Bill O'Neil
Bill joined Yellowstone Public Radio as News Director in the Summer of 2026. He has previously led radio newsrooms in Phoenix, Arizona and San Antonio, Texas. An Anchor, Reporter and Executive Producer at various times over the last three decades, Bill has covered a variety of stories over the course of his career, including Presidential visits in cities around the country and more than a dozen hurricanes, one of which led to him swimming across a Houston freeway!
See stories by Bill O'Neil