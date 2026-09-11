Yellowstone Superintendent Sholly to step down this month

Sholly, who has served as Yellowstone’s Superintendent since 2018, guided the park through the Covid-19 Pandemic, historic flooding in 2022 and a record number of visitors in recent years. The National Park Service says Yellowstone put more than one and a half billion dollars toward conservation and other infrastructure projects during Sholly’s tenure.

He also led Yellowstone through the aftermath of a deadly shooting two years ago in which a man approached Canyon Lodge firing a rifle. The building was occupied by more than 200 people at the time. Rangers shot the suspect dead before he got inside.

Sholly will move to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as Chief Operating Officer. An interim Superintendent will be announced for Yellowstone, and the process for selecting Sholly’s permanent replacement is underway.