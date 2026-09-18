Big Sky opens new housing for teachers and school staff

Jared Kelly teaches design technology, a combination of engineering and woodshop to middle and high schoolers in Big Sky and just moved into a new house.

“Got it decorated up with some ski posters, and all sorts of stuff like that” Kelly said.

The triplex he moved into is owned by the school district and one of six new units added ahead of the school year available to rent for school district staff.

Kelly had been considering a career change, after having difficulty paying rent in Whitefish and Bozeman on a teachers salary.

For Superintendent of the district Dustin Shipman, it’s a story he’s heard many times.

“Recruiting to Southwest Montana is generally pretty easy because it's a beautiful place to live. It's easy up until the point when you have to start talking to somebody about where they're gonna live.” Shipman said.

With limited housing stock, and rent averaging about $4,000 a month, according to Zillow housing teachers in Big Sky has been difficult for several years now. The district first invested in staff housing in 2020 and now owns a total of 18 bedrooms. The latest housing was funded by Yellowstone Club Community Foundation and the Big Sky Resort Area District, and a school district levy.

Having the community vote to support funding the project felt also like a vote of confidence in the community. Kelly says the housing has a ripple effect.

“Just having them and the community invest in teachers in this way is not that common. So it, it, it makes investing in the students and, and like my job feel more rewarding, um, 'cause it's a two-way street, you know?” Kelly said.

The job feels overall more sustainable, especially now that his one hour commute by car has transformed into a one minute bike ride.

