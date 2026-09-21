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MSU Bobcats still number one

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:39 PM MDT
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.
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The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.

National Champions Montana State Bobcats remain #1 on the FCS Coaches’ Football Poll  released Monday by the NCAA. The Bobcats are still undefeated after a close 35-30 win at home against Central Connecticut State.

The Montana Grizzlies dropped to #4 after they were overwhelmed by Oregon State of the FBS,  52-17 in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday.

Three other Big Sky Conference teams in the top 25 are UC Davis at # 9, Idaho State at # 16, followed by Northern Arizona at # 17 .

The Cats and the Griz are back in conference action this Saturday—both at night and against ranked teams--with Montana State hosting Northern Arizona at Bobcat Stadium, and Montana traveling to California to face UC Davis.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson