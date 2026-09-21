MSU Bobcats still number one

National Champions Montana State Bobcats remain #1 on the FCS Coaches’ Football Poll released Monday by the NCAA. The Bobcats are still undefeated after a close 35-30 win at home against Central Connecticut State.

The Montana Grizzlies dropped to #4 after they were overwhelmed by Oregon State of the FBS, 52-17 in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday.

Three other Big Sky Conference teams in the top 25 are UC Davis at # 9, Idaho State at # 16, followed by Northern Arizona at # 17 .

The Cats and the Griz are back in conference action this Saturday—both at night and against ranked teams--with Montana State hosting Northern Arizona at Bobcat Stadium, and Montana traveling to California to face UC Davis.